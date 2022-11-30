GANGTOK: As many as four persons have been detained by the police in Sikkim for allegedly carrying sharp weapons during an SDF rally two days back.

These four detained persons had carried sharp weapons during the Sikkim Bachao Abhiyan padyatra, led by former Sikkim chief minister and Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) supremo Pawan Chamling.

The four individuals were picked by the Sikkim police from various locations on Tuesday.

The detained individuals are being interrogated by the Sikkim police to ascertain the reason behind carrying sharp weapons to the rally.

The Sikkim police has also seized a vehicle in which the four persons used in the SDF rally in Rongli town.

Meanwhile, SDF leader Krishna Kharel has stated that the four detained persons were personnel of a private security firm that the party hired for protection of the Pawan Chamling.

“We have appealed to the Sikkim police to release the detained private security guards,” SDF leader Kharel said.