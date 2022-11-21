GANGTOK: Sikkim chief minister PS Tamang, on Sunday, extended financial assistance to at least four needy medical students.

The Sikkim chief minister met the medical students, to whom the financial assistance was extended, at his official residence in Gangtok.

These four medical students have successfully qualified for MBBS studies in Sikkim.

The students include three girls and one boy.

“I hope they excel in their field of study and achieve success,” Sikkim CM PS Tamang said.

Earlier, the Sikkim Government had reportedly decided to provide free MBBS education 50 deserving students from the poorer section of the society.

The Sikkim Government had entered into an agreement with the Manipal Institute of Medical Sciences in this regard.

A total of 50 deserving students from the poorer section of the society, willing to take up medical sciences as profession, would be identified and provided the opportunity to study at the Manipal Institute of Medical Sciences.

This was earlier announced recently by Principal Secretary to the Sikkim Chief Minister Jacob Khaling.

Notably, this step has been taken to encourage induction of more students in medical sciences education in the state.