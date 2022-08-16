GANGTOK: Foreign tourists, who wish to visit the Himalayan state of Sikkim, can apply for Restricted Area Permit (RAP) and Protected Area Permit (PAP) online from the month of October.

A dedicated website is in the making for foreign tourists to apply for RAP and PAP, a Sikkim tourism department official informed.

In order to visit Sikkim, foreign tourists need to obtain a RAP from the Sikkim Tourism department on the strength of a valid Indian Visa.

Notably, Sikkim CM PS Tamang during his Independence Day speech, had announced about the soon to be launched website, where foreign tourists can apply for RAP and PAP.

Meanwhile, the Travel Agents Association of Sikkim (TAAS) has thanked the Sikkim government for announcing the website for RAP and PAP for foreign tourists.

Over 65 percent of Sikkim’s total population depends solely on the tourism sector for daily bread.