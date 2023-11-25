GANGTOK: An FIR has been filed against Sikkim chief minister PS Tamang-Golay and former CM Pawan Chamling over the recent glacial lake outburst-induced flash floods in the state.

The FIR was lodged by the Citizen Action Party (CAP) at the Gangtok Sadar police station in Sikkim on Saturday (November 25).

The complaint lodged by the CAP accused CM Tamang and former CM Chamling of grave misconduct and irregularities in relation to the recent glacial lake outburst-induced floods in the state.

The FIR held Tamang and Chamling and other officials of the Sikkim government responsible for the incident, accusing them of negligence, delayed response and corruption.

CAP claimed that the concerned officials ignored prior warnings about the potential hazards posed by the South Lhonak Glacial Lake.

It also accused the Sikkim CM PS Tamang and former CM Pawan Chamling of failing to take timely and adequate measures to avert the disaster.

Meanwhile, the CAP has also forwarded a copy of the FIR to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and union home minister Amit Shah.

The party urged PM Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah of initiating action against those responsible for the disaster.