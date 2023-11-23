Guwahati: In a significant political reshuffle, Hamro Sikkim Party president Bhaichung Bhutia has merged his party with the SDF party and joined the Pawan Chamling-led party during an SDF programme at Rabongla, South Sikkim on Thursday.

The move can be seen as a major achievement for the Pawan Chamling-led party as the former CM has been critical of the present government in the state.

Chamling has launched the ‘Save Sikkim’ mission which is a political campaign that will look for the benefit of the Sikkimese people.

Chamling said that the present government is corrupt and that they are not looking for the betterment of the Sikkimese people in the state.

The former Indian footballer has also joined the ‘Save Sikkim’ mission with Chamling’s SDF party.

On being asked why SDF and not any other political party, Bhutia said, “Following the exit of corrupt leaders, SDF has now cleansed itself of corruption. For a long time, SKM cried about Chamling being a corrupt leader, but it’s evident in these four years that SKM has not been able to file a single case against Chamling for corruption. Thus, ensuring that Chamling is free of corruption. Besides, in these four years as an opposition, perhaps SDF is the only party that has spoken for Sikkim, their call for Save Sikkim is evidence of the same. Bhaichung and SDF will be like Messi and Argentina to win the World Cup.”