GANGTOK: Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) has announced the opening of its second hotel in Gangtok, Sikkim.

IHCL opened its Ginger Gangtok hotel at Bojoghari in Sikkim.

The hotel’s lean luxe design philosophy allows guests to seamlessly blend work and leisure in vibrant, contemporary spaces.

Deepika Rao, executive vice president– new nusinesses, Hotel Openings & Corporate Communications, IHCL, stated, “We are delighted to open the doors of Ginger Gangtok. This hotel marks the debut of the Ginger brand in the city, the state’s capital and most important commercial hub. With this opening, IHCL is expanding in Sikkim and will now have three of its brands present in the state.”

The 89-room hotel is situated on Indra Bypass, just a short drive from Gangtok and with easy access to major tourist attractions.

Ginger Gangtok features Qmin, the signature all day diner offering global and local favourites, an inviting bar, a flexible meeting room and a state-of-the-art fitness centre.

It serves as the perfect place for both business and leisure travellers.

Gangtok, the capital of the state of Sikkim, is a picturesque hill station renowned for its breathtaking vistas of Mt Kanchenjunga.

It serves as the gateway for Sikkim’s flourishing tourism industry.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have three hotels in Sikkim across the Taj, Vivanta and Ginger brands.