GANGTOK: Sikkim chief minister PS Tamang has been diagnosed with typhoid.

This was confirmed by the Sikkim chief minister himself.

“I would like to inform all my dear people of Sikkim that I have been diagnosed with typhoid,” Sikkim CM informed in a social media post.

He added: “Although I was enthusiastically looking forward to being a part of the momentous Indra Jatra celebrations, I was unable to do so owing to my health conditions.”

CM Tamang also cancelled all his public meetings scheduled for tomorrow (Sunday).

Also read: Sikkim bans political events for urban bodies’ elections in central locations of towns

“Despite my firm desire to attend the Pang Lhabsol celebrations at Rabong today, I regretfully have to cancel my visit and the public meeting scheduled for tomorrow,” Sikkim CM PS Tamang said.

He added: “I assure everyone that in the coming days, I will meet and interact with them and address their grievances.”

A team of senior doctors from the STNM hospital in Gangtok is monitoring the health condition of the Sikkim chief minister.