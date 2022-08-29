GANGTOK: The Sikkim government has banned any kind of events “such as rallies, processions, political gatherings, exhibitions and entertainment events including melas, fairs etc in the middle of all major towns falling under the Urban Local Bodies and Class II bazaars in the State of Sikkim”.

“The Urban Development Department has been issuing permission to various individuals, associations, organizations, political parties, etc to organize events within the jurisdiction or the Urban Local Bodies and other notified town; subject to clearance from District Administration and Police,” a notification from the Sikkim government stated.

The Sikkim government further stated that these events held at central locations of the towns such as MG Marg, Central Park, Gangtok, Namchi cause “immense inconvenience to the general public and leading to damages to public properly and hindering the aesthetic beauty and cleanliness or the towns”.

The notification from the Sikkim government added: “However, Government events National and State functions duly permitted by the Home Department shall be exempted from the aforementioned prohibition.”

The Sikkim government, in its notification, further stated that “The concerned District Administration in consultation with the Urban Development Department shall prepare a list or earmarked areas outside the prohibited areas, where such events may be permitted and notify the same for general information”.