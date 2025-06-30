Guwahati: The Sikkim Assembly on Monday passed the Sikkim Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill, 2025, while also introducing the Scholars University of Skills and Innovation, Sikkim Bill, 2025, during a day-long session in Gangtok.

Law Minister Raju Basnet introduced the amendment to the Sikkim Lokayukta Act, 2014, seeking to reintroduce Section 5 to allow for an extension of the tenure of the chairperson and members of the Lokayukta.

He explained that although the provision for tenure extension was added in 2018, it was later omitted in the 2019 amendment. The current bill aims to ensure continuity in the institution by reinstating the clause.

“The extension will give the chairperson and members adequate time to handle pending matters,” Basnet said while outlining the objectives of the Bill. The House passed the legislation through a voice vote.

Additionally, Basnet—who also serves as Education Minister—introduced the Scholars University of Skills and Innovation, Sikkim Bill, 2025. The proposed university aims to offer skill-based and entrepreneurial higher education using world-class infrastructure and international partnerships. It is planned to be established in Melli, Namchi district.

Speaker M N Sherpa announced that the discussion and voting on this Bill will take place during the next session.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, in his capacity as Finance Minister, presented the Annual Consolidated Audit Report on the accounts of Panchayati Raj institutions and municipalities for the 2023–24 financial year.

The session also saw the tabling of annual reports from the Agriculture Department, Fisheries Department, Sikkim Public Service Commission, and the Civil Supplies Department.

Speaker Sherpa concluded the proceedings by adjourning the House sine die, marking the end of the day’s legislative and financial business.