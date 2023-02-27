GANGTOK: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Monday (February 27), arrived in Sikkim on a four-day visit to the state.

Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to interact with industrialists and students on Union Budget 2023-24 and flag off programmes of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, among other engagements.

Sitharaman will also attend a post-budget interactive session at Chintan Bhawan in Gangtok, Sikkim.

She will deliver the keynote address on the salient features of union budget 2023-24.

This will be followed by an interaction with industrialists and stakeholders such as the Sikkim Chamber of Commerce, tax professionals, corporates, associations and entrepreneurs.

The event will be also attended by senior officials of GST, income tax, banking sector and other departments.

Sitharaman’s other engagements in Sikkim include interaction with students of Sikkim University on the budget; flagging off of various programmes of NABARD along with cheque distribution to beneficiaries; and public interaction at Lachen Dzumsa and inauguration of an SBI ATM in Mangan district of Sikkim.