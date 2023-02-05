GANGTOK: An office of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) in Gangtok was allegedly attacked by a mob on Sunday (February 05).

Senior SDF leaders have accused the workers of the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) to be behind the attack.

According to reports, the miscreants allegedly lobbed petrol bombs and pelted stones at the SDF office in Gangtok, Sikkim.

The miscreants also allegedly destroyed properties and a bus of a school, located near the SDF office in Gangtok.

Notably, on Saturday (February 4) also, the head office of the SDF party, located at Indira Bye Pass road in Gangtok was also attacked by miscreants.

The SDF office at Gangtok in Sikkim came under attack on Sunday during the second day of the shutdown called by the party.

Soon, a police team reached the spot and controlled the situation, officials said, adding that adequate forces were deployed in the area.