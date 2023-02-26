GANGTOK: Olympian archer Tarundeep Rai from Sikkim is all set to represent India in the 2023 Berlin world championship.

Notaby, 2023 also marks completion of two decades for Tarundeep Rai from Sikkim in the Indian archery team.

“Ready for the Season 2023. Celebrating 20 years in India Team since 2003 New York world Championships to 2023 Berlin World Championships,” Tarundeep Rai stated on social media.

It may be mentioned here that the 2023 Berlin world championship is also an Olympic qualifier for archers around the globe.

2023 Berlin world championship will be held in July this year.

Tarundeep Rai was born on February 22, 1984 at Namchi in the Himalayan state of Sikkim.

Rai was conferred with Padma Shri in 2021 for his contribution in the field of sports.

Earlier, in 2018, he was awarded the Khel Ratan Award.

Tarundeep made his debut in international archery at the age of 19 years when he played at the Asian Archery Championship 2003 held at Yangon in Myanmar.

Tarundeep Rai won India their maiden individual silver medal in archery at the Asian Games at the 16th Asian Games on November 24, 2010 held at Guangzhou in China.

He was a member of the Indian archery team that won the bronze medal at the 15th Asian Games in Doha in 2006.

Tarundeep was a part of the Indian archery team that finished 4th at the 2003 World Championship in New York City.

His team won the silver medal at the 2005 World Championship in Madrid, Spain.

He also became the first Indian to make it to the semi-final round of the World Archery Championship in 2005, where he narrowly lost to Won Jong Choi of South Korea by 106-112 for the bronze medal play-off.