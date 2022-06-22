Heavy rainfall has been predicted across Sikkim over the next five days.

Sikkim is likely to be battered by widespread rainfall in coming days due to south-westerly wind from the Bay of Bengal.

Soreng and Yuksom in West Sikkim district has already received over 120 mm rainfall since Monday morning.

Neighbouring West Bengal is also expected to receive heavy rainfall in the coming days.

Heavy rainfall is expected in West Bengal’s sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar.

Several areas in Siliguri have also been inundated following heavy rainfall over the last few days.