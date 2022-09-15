Gangtok: Former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia has sought the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Sikkim in order to protect Article 371(F) of the Constitution.

Article 371(F) of the Constitution safeguards the rights of the indigenous people of Sikkim.



Bhutia, who is also the founding President of a regional political party – Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP), called the political class of the state to speak in a united voice to press for the implementation of ILP in Sikkim.



“The implementation of inner line permit in Sikkim is the only measure which can safeguard the Article 371 (F) in Sikkim which protects and preserves the rights of the Sikkimese people,” he told reporters in Gangtok.



Bhutia expressed concern at the threat to demographic balance in Sikkim with a large number of outsiders residing in the state and availing various social benefits on fake documents.



“A large number of people from outside are living in Sikkim and they have Electoral Voter Identity Card (EPIC) and ration cards on the basis of fake Certificate of Identification (COI) and Aadhaar Card which endangers the rights of the local people,” he said.



The implementation of ILP in Sikkim should also be considered on security grounds too with the state being a sensitive place for sharing international boundaries with three countries – China, Bhutan and Nepal, besides being located in close proximity to Bangladesh.



“The infiltration of outsiders without valid documents poses a serious threat to the state as well as our country,” he said.