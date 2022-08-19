GANGTOK: Former India football captain from the Himalayan state of Sikkim – Bhaichung Bhutia has entered into the race for the election of the president of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

On Friday, Bhaichung Bhutia filed his nomination for the elections to the president’s post in the AIFF.

Currently, former player Kalyan Chaubey has emerged as the favourite for the top job in the AIFF.

“I have filed my nominations as representative of eminent players. In the wake of the SC decision to allow players, I hope the players can have a chance to serve Indian football. We want to show we can be good not only as players but also as administrators,” Bhaichung Bhutia told PTI.

Notably, from the Northeast – other than Bhaichung Bhutia from Sikkim – Meghalaya MLA and former footballer Eugeneson Lyngdoh is also in the race.

The AIFF elections to the executive committee are to be held here on August 28.

Bhaichung Bhutia is considered as the torchbearer of Indian football in the international arena.

He is often nicknamed the Sikkimese Sniper because of his shooting skills in football.

When he joined English club Bury in 1999, he became the first Indian footballer to sign a contract with a European club and only the second to play professionally in Europe, after Mohammed Salim.