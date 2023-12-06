Guwahati: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday informed the Rajya Sabha that the Ayurgyan scheme, a Central sector scheme, has been instrumental in building capacity in the Ayush sector.

Scientists from Assam have also availed the benefits of this scheme, the Union Minister informed the house while responding to a question.

Speaking on the Ayurgyan Scheme, Union Minister Sonowal said, “The Ayurgyan scheme has been utilised to build capacity in Ayush through continued medical education and also research and innovation. Both Ayush doctors as well as non-Ayush scientists have been trained under this scheme. Both the ministries of Health and Family Welfare and Ayush have been working in tandem since 2021 and the practice of integrative medicine has been put in place in leading medical institutions in the country like AIIMS.”

“It is imperative that the best of traditional medicine as well as contemporary medicine must be harnessed through integrative medicine to treat and enrich the quality of lives of the people.”

Adding further, Minister Sonowal said, “The world is talking about positives from traditional medicine for enriching the quality of lives. Today, the whole world celebrates Yoga Day as it has become a torchbearer in the wellness movement across the globe. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pursuit to make Yoga a global movement transformed into reality when the UN adopted to celebrate June 21 as the International Day of Yoga since 2015.”

“This year, PM Modi led the Yoga Day celebrations from UN headquarters in New York along with representatives of more than 180 countries making it a truly global movement. Taking a cue from this, we have been working towards building capacity in the Ayush through multiple programmes including the Ayurgyan Scheme so that it complements to the idea of integrative medicine towards the health and wellness of the people. When PM Modi gave ‘One Family, One Earth, One Future’ as a guiding principle at the G20 Summit in New Delhi, our government remained firmly on course to integrate the best of both the words, traditional and contemporary, towards building ‘One Health’ with enriched and healthier humanity.”