Imphal: The proscribed Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF), the political wing of the banned People’s Liberation Army, (PLA) claimed responsibility for attacking a team of Assam Rifles on board a Casspir with an improvised explosive device (IED) in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district bordering Myanmar on the south on Thursday.

A statement issued by the assistant publicity secretary of the RPF, Bangkim, stated that the attack was carried out at about 8 am at a place between Narum and Saibol villages about 20 km from Moreh border town.

A special team of the PLA was on a mission to inspect Moreh town which witnessed widespread violence due to the central government’s divisive policy after May 3, 2023.

Notably, all the communities inhabiting the border town lived in peace and harmony before May 3, 2023.

Those who had taken part in the action returned to their base camps safe and soul.

Meanwhile, official sources said that the Assam Rifles personnel carrying out a routine area domination patrolling also returned fire when the attacks came and the gunfight between the two groups lasted for over thirty minutes.

Following the report, a team of Tengnoupal district police and additional forces of Assam Rifles rushed to the location and searched the surrounding areas.

However, no arrests or casualties on either side were reported.