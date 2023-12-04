Guwahati: Lalduhoma, a 74-year-old former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, who is the President of the regional Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), is all set to be the driving force in the current political scenario of Mizoram.

The septuagenarian police officer-turned-politician, Lalduhoma, has himself won from the Serchhip constituency in the state Assembly elections, results of which are being declared on Monday.

The ZPM has won 27 of the total 40 seats, while the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, could manage only 10 seats.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), contesting in a total of 23 seats, has won two seats, the Indian National Congress (INC), which has ruled the northeastern hill state for nearly two decades, got only one seat.

As the trends and results show the ZPM sweeping the assembly elections, Lalduhoma has expressed his intent to meet Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati to stake a claim for forming the government in the state.

Appearing to take the reins from the ruling MNF, Lalduhoma has stated that the ZPM will form the government in the state independently, without forging post-poll alliances with any of the national parties.

Lalduhoma, who originally hailed from Champhai, completed his BA degree from Gauhati University and joined the Indian Police Service. As an IPS officer he served in Goa before he was entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing the security of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in New Delhi. After entering politics, he created history by making it to the Lok Sabha in the year 1984, representing the state on an INC ticket.

Lalduhoma has confronted many challenges during his stint as a Member of Parliament (MP), being the first parliamentarian to be disqualified under the anti-defection law.

Lalduhoma however went through all the odds, thus manifesting a remarkable presence in the state. In the year 2020, even after being disqualified from the Mizoram Legislative Assembly, again due to anti-defection law violations, he became victorious in the ensuing by-election from the Serchhip Assembly constituency.

Lalduhoma is married to Liansailovi, and they have two sons. The couple resides in Chawlhhmun, Aizawl.