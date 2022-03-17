Besides colours, another item which is an integral part of Holi celebrations is Bhaang Thandai.

Thandai is an Indian cold drink which is often associated with the Maha Shivaratri and Holi.

Thandai is prepared with a mixture of almonds, fennel seeds, watermelon kernels, rose petals, pepper, poppy seeds, cardamon saffron, milk and sugar.

There are different types of Thandai.

The most common of the Thandais that are drank during Holi celebrations are: Badam (almond) Thandai and Bhaang (cannabis) Thandai.

Recipe of Bhaang Thandai:

Peel the skin of almonds and keep aside.

Grind and powder all the ingredients used for preparing Bhang Thandai masala: Poppy seeds, fennel seeds, almonds, pepper, cardamom seeds.

Boil saffron-added milk to a boil.

Once the milk comes to a boil, add the grinded Bhang Thandai masala and sugar.

Stir well to whisk the Thandai.

Turn off the burner and let the Thandai to cool down.

Once cooled refrigerate the Bhang Thandai for at least 5 to 6 hours.

Serve.