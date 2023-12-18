Over 80,000 cannabis plants destroyed across Tripura by BSF and police.

Agartala: The Tripura Police and Border Security Force (BSF) in three separate operations have destroyed over 80,000 cannabis plants in three locations in the state.

As per information on Monday a special drive on cannabis (ganja) destruction was carried out by Kumarghat SDPO Kamal Debbarma, Dy SP (Prob) Utpalendu Debnath, Pecharthal Police Station officer and staff and 8 Battalion TSR personnel at Ramdula para forest reserve area and destroyed and burned approximately 20,000 matured ganja plants in eight plots under Kumarghat sub-division of Tripura’s Unakoti district.

While, the Border Security Force, Tripura Frontier is carrying out a series of joint operations against the illegal cultivation of Ganja.

In a joint operation on Monday, BSF troops of Tripura Frontier along with NCB, Tripura State Rifle Jawan, Tripura Police and Excise Department destroyed approximately 31,500 immature ganja plants in the general area of Gajeria village and Ganiyamara under Police Station Bishalgarh under Sepahijala district.

Moreover, BSF troops have cleared approximately 15 acres of land by cutting, uprooting and burning the ganja plants.

In another operation today BSF troops along with PS Kalamchoura also destroyed approximately 30,000 immature ganja plants in the general area of South Kalamchoura village under the Kalamchoura Police Staton of Sepahijala district and cleared approximately 18 acres.

This season to date total of 6,09,400 plants in Tripura mostly in the Sepahijala district, have been destroyed.

BSF’s persistent and concerted efforts and endeavors in close coordination with sister agencies are playing a pivotal role in maintaining a “drug-free” society.