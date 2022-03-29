A top leader of the NSCN-IM, who has been serving the outfit as a ‘minister’, has been arrested by the Arunachal Pradesh police from Tinsukia district in Assam.

Arunachal Pradesh police has arrested Semley Hakhun, a ‘minister’ of the NSCN-IM, who was tasked with collecting revenue for the outfit.

The development was informed by Arunachal Pradesh IGP (law and order) – Chuku Apa.

Semley Hakhun was arrested in a joint operation by a special investigation team (SIT) of Arunachal Pradesh police and Changlang police with assistance from its counterparts in Assam.

“We received credible intelligence input and based on that our team reached Tinsukia in Assam on March 25 and traced Hakhun’s hideout,” Chuku Apa said.

Apa added: “He was arrested by our team with assistance from Tinsukia police.”

Rs 2.18 lakh, two mobile phones and three sim cards were recovered from the possession of Semley Hakhun.

There are at least two cases lodged against Semley Hakhun of extortion and criminal intimidation, one each at the Changlang and Itanagar police stations.