Manipur: Huge cache of weapons recovered from insurgent hideouts

Imphal: Security forces have recovered a large cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives from abandoned insurgent hideouts in Imphal East and Kakching districts of Manipur.

The operations, carried out over the past 24 hours, were based on specific intelligence inputs regarding the presence of insurgent activity near Kharungpat Lake and the Buffalo Farm area in Kakching, as well as Nungjengbi Urup Hills under the jurisdiction of Irilbung Police Station in Imphal East.

According to officials, although no arrests were made during the intensive four-hour cordon-and-search operation, the recovered weaponry points to a potentially serious threat that was effectively neutralized. The operation has been hailed as a timely move to prevent possible acts of violence in the region.

From the hideout in Kakching district, security personnel recovered a wide range of warlike stores, including a carbine with an empty magazine, four bolt-action single-barrel rifles, a revolver, and three No. 36 hand grenades.

Also seized were a 51 mm mortar shell, numerous empty shell casings from AK-47s, .303 rifles, and SLRs, along with four tube launchers, a smoke grenade, and multiple tear smoke shells.

Authorities also found tactical gear, including two camouflage helmets, bulletproof covers, a magazine pouch, two pairs of tactical boots, and communication equipment like a Baofeng handheld radio.

Meanwhile, a parallel search in Imphal East led to the discovery of a .303 rifle with a magazine, a 9 mm pistol with three magazines, and a country-made pistol.

Additional seizures included live rounds of 9 mm and 7.62 mm ammunition, multiple magazines for .303 LMGs and carbines, 19 live rounds of 5.56 mm AK-47 ammunition, a wood-piercing shell, and over 400 empty 7.62 mm shell casings. Officers also recovered mini flare tube launchers, various types of tear smoke shells, and batteries for Motorola wireless communication sets.