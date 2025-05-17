Arunachal Jobs Rajiv Gandhi University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various academic positions or jobs in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh in 2025.

Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Field Assistant under a DRDO sponsored project entitled “Demonstration of Agroforestry System for Improvement of Livelihood of Tribal Folks in Mountainous Regions of Arunachal Pradesh” in 2025. Rajiv Gandhi University (formerly Arunachal University) is the premier institution for higher education in the state of Arunachal Pradesh and saw completion of twenty five years of its existence. Late Smt. Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister of India, laid the foundation stone of the university on 4th February 1984 at Rono Hills, where the present campus is located. Ever since its inception, the university is aiming altogether to achieve excellence and fulfill the objectives as per the University Act. The University got academic recognition under section 2(f) from the University Grants Commission on 28th March, 1985 and also commence functioning from 1st April, 1985. It got financial recognition under section 12-B of the UGC on 25th March, 1994. Since then Rajiv Gandhi University then Arunachal University made a niche for itself in the educational scenario of the country following its selection as a University with potential for excellence by a high level expert committee of University Grants Commission from among universities in India. The University saw conversion into a Central University with effect from 9th April 2007 as per notification of Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India. The University is atop Rono Hills on a picturesque tableland of 302 acres overlooking the river Dikrong. It is 6.5 km away from the National Highway 415 and 25 km away from Itanagar, the State capital. The campus has connection with the National Highway by the Dikrong bridge. The teaching and research programmes of the University are designed with a view to play a positive role in the socio-economic and cultural development of the State. The University offers Certificate Courses, Diploma, Post Graduate Diploma, Under Graduate, Post-Graduate and also Ph.D. programmes.

Name of post : Field Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Consolidated Monthly Fellowship/Salary : Rs. 8000/- per month (fixed)

Essential qualifications : Bachelor’s degree in any discipline

How to apply :

Interested candidates may submit a PDF containing self-attested documents, including supporting

documents, along with the completed application form also (as per the format) at [email protected] on or before 20th May 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here