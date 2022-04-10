Chief ministers of the Northeast states have greeted the people of their respective states on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Greeting the people of Assam, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said: “May Maryada Purushottama Prabhu Shri Ram bless us all with good health, peace & prosperity and guide us towards the path of Dharma.”

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma tweeted: “Warm greetings to everyone on the occasion of #RamNavami.”

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu said: “Greetings to all on the occasion of Ram Navami. May blessings of Prabhu Sri Ram be upon us.”

“Greetings to all on the auspicious day of Ram Navami. May Lord Rama bless everyone with happiness and prosperity,” tweeted Tripura CM Biplab Deb.

Sikkim chief minister PS Tamang said: “I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to the people of Sikkim, on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.”

“This festival is a celebration of Lord Rama’s belief and adherence to morality amidst all difficulties and I hope that this joyous occasion unites and inspires the people to follow the life values of Lord Rama,” Golay added.

The Sikkim CM further said: “I pray for the divine blessings of Lord Rama and wish for the festival to be the start of a successful and prosperous life for everyone.”

Manipur CM Biren Singh tweeted: “Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.”

Ram Navami is a Hindu spring festival that celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Rama, the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu.

The festival celebrates the descent of Lord Vishnu as the Rama avatar, through his birth to King Dasharatha and Queen Kausalya in Ayodhya.