Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway has decided to operate a new tri-weekly AC passenger train between New Jalpaiguri – Darjeeling – New Jalpaiguri sections of Darjeeling Himalayan Railway in both directions.

Train No. 52539 (New Jalpaiguri – Darjeeling) AC passenger train, will depart from New Jalpaiguri at 10:00 am on all Monday, Wednesday & Saturday from September 26, 2022 to reach Darjeeling at 6:30 pm on the same day, said a statement issued by NF Railway.

Train No. 52538 (Darjeeling – New Jalpaiguri) AC passenger train, will depart from Darjeeling at 09:10 am on all Tuesday, Thursday & Sunday from September 27, 2022, to reach New Jalpaiguri at 4:35 pm on the same day.

During its both-way journey, the AC passenger train will have stoppages at Siliguri Jn, Sukna, Rongtong, Tindharia, Gayabari, Mahanadi, Kurseong, Tung, Sonada and Ghum stations.

It will run with one AC vistadome coach consisting of 15 seats and one AC restaurant cum power car consisting of eight seats.

The details of stoppages and timings of this train are available on the IRCTC website and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of N.F. Railway.