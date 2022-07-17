Guwahati: After around 70 days, the NF Railway (Northeast Frontier Railway) will resume passenger train services in the Lumding-Badarpur section in Assam from July 22.

The NF Railway has decided to resume services following the completion of the restoration of the railway tracks, which were damaged at multiple places due to landslides and flash floods.

The Lumding-Badarpur section of NF Railway connects Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur and the southern part of Assam with the rest of the country.

NF Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Sabyasachi De said that freight train services were started on July 12 in the Lumding-Badarpur section via Dima Hasao mountainous district.

In the hill section under Lumding Division, both passenger and freight train services were cancelled due to the heavy rains and unprecedented landslides on May 14.

“Railway officials, engineers, and workers worked day and night to bring back the national transporter on track in these affected areas so that scarcity of essential items in states like Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram and Barak Valley (southern Assam) areas could be avoided,” the CPRO said.

Due to unprecedented landslides triggered by heavy rain since May 13, massive damage were caused to stations and railway tracks at over 61 locations in NF Railway’s Lumding-Badarpur single line railway route.

In many places, due to heavy rain, the soil from the railway tracks got washed away and huge landslides covered the tracks and other railway assets.

Even in such bad weather, thousands of workers and hundreds of machines worked day and night in these areas under the supervision of top Railway officials.