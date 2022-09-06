Guwahati: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway has recovered contraband goods worth more than Rs. 7.54 lakhs between August 30 & September 2, 2022.

The contraband/illicit items specifically consisted of ganja & liquors that were recovered from unclaimed bags during regular checks and drives at various stations and trains over N. F. Railway.

In an incident on September 1, RPF teams of Lumding conducted a drive in train No. 13174 DN (Kanchanjunga Express) at Lumding Railway Station.

In course of the drive, they seized one unclaimed bag from a coach and recovered 30 kg of ganja valued at about Rs. 03 lakhs from the said train.

The recovered bag was later handed over to OC/GRP/Lumding for further course of action.

On August 30 and 31, the CIB team of RPF/Rangiya detected and recovered 54 bottles of illicit liquors from 04 unclaimed bags worth above Rs. 19 thousand at New Bongaigaon Railway Station.

The bags were kept under the concrete benches of platforms No. 4 & 5. The recovered bags were later handed over to the Excise Inspector of Bongaigaon for further necessary action.

Between, August 30 and September 2, RPF of N. F. Railway recovered contraband/illicit goods consisting of ganja worth about Rs.7.30 lakhs & liquors worth above Rs. 24 thousand during different checks and drives conducted at Agartala, Jirania, New Jalpaiguri, Lumding, Alipurduar and New Bongaigaon stations.

RPF of N. F. Railway is constantly vigil towards activities related to smuggling and transportation of contraband items at various railway stations and trains over N.F. Railway as to make the train journey safe and peaceful.