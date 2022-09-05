DIBRUGARH: The annual general meeting of NF Railway Mazdoor Union (NFRMU) was held in Dibrugarh on Sunday.

Voicing concern regarding ‘privatisation’ of Indian railways, NFRMU joint general secretary Uttam Bhattacharjee said, “This is a very crucial time for our countrymen. The government is conspiring to handover every public sector to corporate houses.”

“So people have to stand united for sake of these public properties. We are against privatization. The NF Railway Mazdoor Union under the banner of All India Railwaymen’s Union is continuously fighting for the rights of railwaymen and the working class people,” he said.

He added: “We appeal all railwaymen to stand under the banner of NFRMU for their greater interest and for the sake of the common people.”

During the event, the new committee of NF Railway Dibrugarh Workshop Branch for the session 2022-23 was formed with Harish Das as president, Nirmal Das as secretary and Dilip Saha as treasurer.