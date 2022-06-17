Guwahati: In view of large scale agitation against Agnipath scheme leading to damage to railway property including burning of train coaches in areas falling under East Central Railway (Bihar), the NF Railway has cancelled some trains.

Moreover six coaches Guwahati – Jammu Tawi Lohit Express were put on fire by agitators at round 06-10 am on Friday at Mohiuddinnagar station of Bihar.

However, there were no casualties or injury to any passenger on board the train. There were 1169 passengers on the train.

The Railways have opened helpline numbers manned by railway staff at different locations.

Helpline numbers are: At Guwahati : 03612731621, 03612731622, 03612731623; at New Jalpaiguri: 9434085300; at Kishanganj: 06456226794; at Katihar: 9608815880

Here is the list of cancelled trains due to protests.

15909 Dibrugarh – Lalgarh Express of 17.06.22 will remain cancelled 12505 Kamakhya – Anand Vihar Express of 17.06.22 will remain cancelled 15483 Alipurduar Jn – Delhi Express of 17.06.22 will remain cancelled 15624 Kamakhya – Bhagat Ki Kothi Express of 17.06.22 will remain cancelled 15623 Bhagat Ki Kothi – Kamakhya Express of 21.06.22 will remain cancelled

Moreover in view of damaged caused to track at Km 347/6-8 between Nalbari and Ghograpar station under Rangiya division of NF Railway, services of several trains have been cancelled and diverted via Kamakhya – Goalpara Town – New Bongaigaon route as indicated below.

Diversions:

12508 Silchar – Trivandrum Express of 17.06.2022 will originate from Guwahati and run via diverted route 15658 Kamakhya – Delhi Brahmaputra Mail of 17.06.2022 15630 Silghat Town – Tambaram Express of 17.06.2022 13176 Silchar – Sealdah Kanchanjungha Express of 17.06.2022 15959 Howrah – Dibrugarh Kamrup Express of 16.06.2022 12506 Anand vihar – Kamakhya Northeast Express of 16.06.2022 15904 Chandigarh – Dibrugarh Express of 15.06.2022

Cancellations:

05809 New Bongaigaon – Guwahati passenger of 17.06.22 will remain cancelled 05810 Guwahati – New Bongaigaon passenger of 18.06.22 will remain cancelled