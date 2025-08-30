Guwahati: Former Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has re-applied to the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Secretariat so as to be granted pension as an ex-MLA, officials said, reports The Indian Express.

The Rajasthan Assembly Secretariat has already started processing Dhankhar’s request.

Dhankhar who was a Congress MLA from Rajasthan’s Kishangarh between 1993 and 1998, shifted loyalty to BJP in 2003 and since then had been receiving MLA’s pension until 2019.

Dhankhar was then appointed as the West Bengal Governor before he took over as the Vice-President.

Dhankhar resigned as Vice-President on July 21 on health grounds.

Dhankhar, a former MP, will receive his pension “from the date that his resignation as Vice-President was accepted. According to officials, a one-time MLA gets Rs 35,000/month as pension, with this sum progressively increasing with additional terms and age,” The Indian Express adds.

The website adds that septuagenarians get a 20 percent hike.

The ex-V-P deserves Rs 42,000 pension per month as a former legislator, officials said.

And the amount is besides the pensions he would get as former Vice-President and Member of Parliament.

Incidentally, the affable Dhankhar has been maintaining a studied silence since his resignation which created a huge uproar.