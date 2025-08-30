Guwahati: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday chaired a video conference with all district commissioners and co-district commissioners to take stock of preparations for the upcoming Sewa Saptah, a week-long statewide initiative to be observed from September 17 to 23.

The programme, the chief minister said, will serve as a platform to strengthen welfare schemes, foster inclusivity and advance the state’s sustainable development agenda.

During the review held at Lok Sewa Bhawan, the chief minister underscored the need for meticulous coordination between the administration and stakeholders to ensure that every citizen benefits from the welfare measures rolled out during the special observance.

The week-long programme will be marked by the launch of Orunodoi 3.0, which the government describes as a major leap in direct benefit transfer for financially weaker sections.

Phase I of LAC-wise Mega Health Camps will be held across constituencies to bring healthcare closer to rural populations. In keeping with the government’s cultural thrust, financial assistance of Rs 25,000 each will be extended to about 1,000 writers, as part of the observance of the ‘Year of Book’.

Public health and community participation also find prominence in the blueprint. The government will organise 75 voluntary blood donation camps, besides pushing forward the ‘Nikshay Mitra’ initiative under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, which seeks to eradicate tuberculosis.

On the environmental front, nearly 15 lakh saplings will be distributed to 20,000 educational institutions, reinforcing the state’s emphasis on ecological responsibility.

The government also plans to expand its landmark land rights initiative, with the distribution of land pattas under Mission Basundhara 3.0. Officials said this would provide a sense of dignity and security to thousands of families across the state.

In addition to reviewing the upcoming welfare drive, Dr. Sarma also took stock of preparations for the year-long birth centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, beginning on September 8. The chief minister directed officials to ensure that the commemorations reflect the depth of the music maestro’s contribution to Assam and India’s cultural landscape.

The CMO in a statement said the Sewa Saptah is intended not just as a symbolic observance but as a “citizen-centric movement aimed at delivering welfare, health and environmental benefits in a concentrated manner across Assam.”