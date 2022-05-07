Dimapur: Former Naga People’s Front (NPF) Legislature Party leader TR Zeliang, who along with 20 other party MLAs joined the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party on April 29, has ceased to be the leader of the Opposition in the 13th Nagaland Legislative Assembly.

Nagaland Legislative Assembly commissioner and secretary Dr PJ Antony issued a notification in this regard on Saturday following the earlier decision of the NPF Legislature Party to join the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and the recent merger of the 21 NPF legislators, led by Zeliang, with the NDPP on April 29.

The UDA was formed in July last year after the Opposition NPF joined the Neiphiu Rio-led government.

The notification was also in consonance with the order of Speaker Saringain Longkumer under Para 4(2) of the Tenth Schedule read with the Members of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly (Disqualification on Ground of Defection) Rules, 2019 issued vide Bulletins-II Nos.32 and 33 dated 29.04.2022, accepting the claim of the merger claim of the NPF MLAs with the NDPP, Antony said.

In the order, Lokngkumer said he had received the claim of the merger of 21 members of the NPF Legislature Party with the NDPP on April 29.

The 21 NPF legislators joined the NDPP are Zeliang, Moatoshi Longkumer, Azheto Zhimomi, Keniezhakho Nakhro, Y Vikheho Swu, Chotisuh Sazo, Yitachu, Amenba Yaden, Dr Imtiwapang Aier, Imkong L Imchen, Er. Picto Shohe, Dr Chumben Murry , YM Yollow, CL John, N Thongwang Konyak, Eshak Konyak, EE Pangteang, BS Ngalang Phom, Muthingnyuba Sangtam, Toyang Chang and Kejong Chang.

The order said these 21 members belonging to the NPF, led by Zeliang, have in their individual letters as well as in the common resolution they adopted stated that they have merged with the NDPP on April 29.

Longkumer also said a letter dated April 29 had also been received from the NDPP president Chingwang Konyak accepting the merger of the 21 NPF MLAs.

“The above 21 members have also presented themselves before me today, 29.04.2022.,” the speaker said.

Considering the circumstances, Longkumer said he has directed the Nagaland Legislative Assembly commissioner and secretary to publish the revised summary of information as per the rules and correct the party affiliation of these 21 members of the Assembly in the relevant records.

“Any petition under paragraph 6 of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution of India, if preferred against any of the aforementioned members, the same shall be considered separately as per procedure,” the speaker said in the order.