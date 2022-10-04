KOHIMA: The village councils of Phiro and Totsu villages under Wokha district in Nagaland banned hunting of wildlife.

These villages have warned its people to keep themselves at bay from wildlife hunting in areas under their jurisdiction.

In a joint statement, the chairmen of the village councils of Phiro and Totsu – Yanpemo Tungu and Mhabemo Ennio respectively have warned that anyone found indulging in wildlife hunting in violation of the notice would be penalised with a fine of Rs 20,000.

Besides, all the items will be ceased and stern action would be initiated.

Further, they appealed to the public to cooperate with the notice in order to avoid any untoward incident.

Notably, the Nagaland government had adopted the wildlife protection act 1972 with effect from December 18, 1981.

Under this act, hunting of wild animals/birds within the territorial jurisdiction of Nagaland is strictly prohibited.