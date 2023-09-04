Agartala: The Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT), has declared its support for two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in the upcoming by-elections scheduled for September 5.

The announcement came following a central committee meeting of the IPFT at the Agartala Press Club on Monday.

The decision to support BJP candidates stems from the existing coalition government comprising both the BJP and the IPFT in the state.

IPFT Working President Prem Kumar Reang made the announcement, highlighting the amicable relationship between the two parties.

Minister Shuklacharan Noatia, Working President of the IPFT, and former Minister Prem Kumar Reang, along with other prominent members, were present during the announcement.

During the meeting, the IPFT discussed its upcoming programs and organizational matters.

President Prem Kumar Reang revealed that the party’s MCC (Movement Coordination Committee) meeting is scheduled for September, with the specific date to be determined later.

Reang emphasized that the IPFT remains committed to its movement for the demand of Tipraland.

It was also disclosed that this year’s meeting of the National Federation of New States Committee will be hosted in Tripura. The topic was also deliberated during the meeting.