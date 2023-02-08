Dimapur: Various enforcement agencies seized cash, liquor, narcotic drugs and freebies worth Rs 31,03,03,137 from the date of the assembly elections in Nagaland on January 18 till February 7.

The media cell of the Nagaland chief electoral officer’s office, in a release, on Wednesday said the progressive seizure included Rs 1,62,03,850 cash, IMFL worth Rs 4,22,15501, 3.06 kg drugs/narcotics worth Rs 23,32,6,8354 and freebies/other items worth Rs 1,86,15432.

On February 7, the enforcement agencies seized Rs 60,000 cash, liquor worth Rs 4,21,076, .0125 kg narcotic drugs, 6,909 spasmo proxyvon capsules and 210 bottles of cough syrup valued at Rs 15,51,273.

They also seized some freebies and other items worth Rs 20,32,349.

The total seizure of the day was worth Rs 20,32,349, the release said.