Dibrugarh: A recruiter of a militant outfit was arrested by a joint operation in Nagaland‘s Peren district.

The person has been identified as Raju Chakma, a resident of Bijoypur-III in Bordumsa Circle of Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The joint operation was launched by Changlang police, 9 Assam Rifles, and Nagaland police.

During his arrest, authorities seized a cache of weapons and ammunition, including one AK-47 rifle, two magazines, and 45 live rounds.

Two mobile phones were recovered, which are believed to contain crucial evidence related to the investigation.

According to the police, Chakma, who had been living in Nagaland under the false identity of Ngulkogin Singson, was wanted for involvement in serious criminal activities, including the alleged recruitment of a dozen individuals into a banned militant group.

A criminal case under Section 113(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, was registered against him on August 7, 2024.