Dimapur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Nagaland on October 28, confirmed Nagaland deputy chief minister and state BJP Legislature Party leader Y Patton on Friday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of a road at Sovima here, Patton said the PM will address a rally in Kohima on the day.

Asked about Modi’s agenda for the visit, the deputy CM said the PM will be here for a few hours.

Meanwhile, the state government is said to be fully geared up for the visit. Chief minister Neiphiu Rio, his cabinet colleagues and all the heads of state machinery held a marathon meeting in Kohima on October 19 on the PM’s proposed visit.

Modi is scheduled to address a public meeting at Indira Gandhi Stadium in Kohima where different political parties will be invited.

The ongoing Naga Students Federation Martyrs Trophy scheduled to be concluded at the stadium on October 29 had been rescheduled in view of the PM’s visit.

Inaugurating the 2,320 feet approach road, built at a cost of Rs 18.32 lakh, to St. Joseph University at Sovima, Patton said the road will not only benefit 4000-plus students of the university but also several residents of the area.

He said he had committed to construct the road on seeing the plight of the students when he visited the university to attend its first convocation as the chief guest in March last.

“Being a neighour of the university, when I see the students coming to attend classes their uniform is black but after they reach it turns white due to dust. That is why I had decided to construct the road for the university,” Patton said.

“Keeping my commitment I have completed the road, and today I have come to inspect it,” he added.

Calling St. Joseph University one of the best universities, he expressed gratitude to the university administration and principal for bringing such an institute to the state.

Patton also said the police station at Sovima will be inaugurated in the first week of November where he, along with CM Rio, will be present.