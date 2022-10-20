KOHIMA: Ahead of assembly elections in Nagaland, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are likely to visit the state.

They are likely to visit Nagaland by the end of October or first week of November.

Assembly elections in Nagaland are likely to be held in the first half of next year.

According to reports, PM Modi, during his Nagaland tour, is likely to address a rally on October 28 at the Indira Gandhi (IG) Stadium in Kohima.

On the other hand, President Droupadi Murmu is likely to visit Nagaland in the first week of November.

Reports say that preparations for the visits of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are already underway.