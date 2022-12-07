The 23rd Hornbill Festival 2022 is underway at Naga Heritage Village Kisama in Nagaland.

The 10-day Hornbill Festival in Nagaland will continue till December 10.

The Hornbill Festival in Nagaland offers a unique opportunity to visitors from across the globe to view all the Naga tribes, their culture and their distinctiveness in one place.

Organized by the Nagaland government, the Hornbill Festival is also popularly known as the ‘Festival of Festivals’.

Here are some of the highlights of Day 7 of Hornbill Festival in Nagaland.