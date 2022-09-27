Dimapur: Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar today said no part of Nagaland will be left without internet connectivity.

Addressing media persons in Dimapur, Chandrasekhar who is currently on an official visit to Nagaland, said, “Every part of Nagaland will get access to the internet with BSNL and private companies playing an important role. No part of Nagaland will be left uncovered by internet access.”

Also Read: Assam: Man arrested with gecko in Guwahati

He asserted that digital connectivity across the region will usher in development & create new opportunities for young Indians

“New India offers lot many more opportunities than ever before. Success is determined by hard work and capability and not by affiliations to any political or business family or influence”, he said.

Also Read: Assam: Situation along China border in east is peaceful, says IAF’s EAC chief in Guwahati

Chandrasekhar said, “Previously, Indian democracy was considered dysfunctional and corrupt. But now, thanks to the Digital India programme, every single rupee is directly transferred into the accounts of the beneficiary living in remotest corners of the country.”