Dimapur: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a fine of Rs 200 crore on the Nagaland government for its failure to manage sewage and solid waste in the state.

This was stated by Hukato Chishi, member secretary, of Nagaland Pollution Control Board, while addressing a workshop on plastic waste management and segregation of waste at the source on the theme “Freedom from Garbage” at Niuland deputy commissioner’s conference hall on Monday, according to an official report on Tuesday.

“If we don’t start managing solid, sewage and plastic wastes today, our land and environment will be in a worse situation after 10 to 20 years from now,” Chishi said.

He urged the public to cooperate with the district administration and carry forward the district to a better place.

Yanathung Kithan, scientist ‘B’, Nagaland Pollution Control Board, highlighted the solid waste management rules 2016 and duties and responsibilities of the deputy commissioner, every waste generator, urban local bodies and village panchayats.

Kithan said the Nagaland Integrated Waste Management Policy 2019 aims to achieve sustainable waste management throughout the state by 2030. He urged the participants to stress community participation and take the role of “my waste my responsibility”.

Kithan added that the importance of adopting the 4Rs of plastic waste management – reduce, reuse, recycle and recover – is an effective principle for tackling the plastic waste menace.

The Dimapur division of the public health engineering department (rural), in collaboration with the Niuland Town Council, organized the day-long workshop.

Niuland additional deputy commissioner and Niuland Town Council administrator T Lemlila Sangtam said the event was a consortium work of departments such as the district administration, town council, PHED and Nagaland Pollution Control Board collaborating for a common cause – to make their town and district clean and green.

She acknowledged the presence of various departments, all the participants and representatives from 19 villages in the workshop.

The Niuland Town Council has initiated a “freedom from garbage” campaign under its theme “Because we believe, together we can and together we will”.