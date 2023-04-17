KOHIMA: The 17th Nagas in Cambodia (NaCam) Meet, 2023, was held from April 14 to April 16 at Phnom Penh, Cambodia under the motto ‘Connected for His purpose’.

This was stated in a press statement made available issued by NaCam president Wibonbou Abonmai on Monday.

The Nagas in Cambodia (NaCam) was founded in the year 2007 and the name ‘NaCam’ was coined by Wati Longkumer, a Naga pioneering missionary, according to Wibonbou.

NaCam Meet is held every year during the Khmer New Year holidays.

There are about 75 Nagas in Cambodia.

“We are mostly missionaries, teachers, NGO workers, students etc,” the statement read.

“NaCam is very secular in nature, but it functions like a fellowship. It has its own ministry of reaching out to fellow Naga friends in times of suffering and difficulty,” Wibonbou further said.

“Worshiping, interaction, fun, games and eating Naga dishes are some activities during the meet,” the NaCam statement added.

Every Naga coming to Cambodia is encouraged to enroll himself/herself to NaCam, because NaCam is a home far away from home, it added.