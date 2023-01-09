Dimapur: The Rongmei Naga community of Nagaland celebrated the state-level Gaan Ngai festival and Rongmei Day at Chungaizaeng Rongemi colony here on Monday stressing unity and brotherhood among the Nagas.

Besides the Rongmei Naga community people, leaders of different Naga tribal bodies from districts partook in the premier festival of the Rongmei Naga tribe in a show of unity among the Naga family.

The celebration, held under the aegis of the Rongmei Council Nagaland, commenced with observance of one-minute silence to pay tribute to departed leaders of the council and saw a presentation by Rongmei cultural groups such as folk songs and dances, traditional way of making fire, special songs and dances and traditional games and sports, Gaan Ngai extravaganza etc.

Addressing the programme as a special guest, MLA and adviser to the power department H Tovihoto Ayemi said though the Nagas are a small community, they are unique in the fact that each tribe has different cultures, traditions and customs.

“We are different tribes but one Naga. Whatever little differences we may have, we must maintain unity and peace among us,” Ayemi said.

He said the presence of leaders from various Naga tribes at the celebration is a show of unity and oneness among the Nagas.

Reminding the gathering of the popular adage ‘United we stand divided we fall’, Ayemi said if different Naga tribes do not respect each other, the Naga society will not progress.

On the forthcoming assembly elections in Nagaland, the legislator said though the state is faced with the issues like unresolved Naga political problem and the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation’s demand separate Frontier Nagaland state, the people must be prepared for the polls which are a constitutional obligation.

Speaking on the significance of the festival, Methew Rongmei, convener of the organising committee, the festival is widely celebrated in Nagaland, Manipur and Assam by the Rongmei community to express gratitude to God for a good harvest and also to pray for good health and prosperity of everyone.