DIMAPUR: Nagaland has a rich history of culture and tradition, but with the changing times, the younger generation is losing touch with their traditional practices and values.

This is when a women-led group Lidi Kro-U stepped in with the aim of preserving and promoting the rich culture and traditions of Nagaland, with special emphasis on the Angami Naga culture.

Established in the year 2012, the organisation’s vision is to pass on knowledge and promote the culture of the Nagas through various programmes and also to preserve the rich cultural heritage for generations to come.

In the future, they hope that Nagaland will establish a cultural institute to teach the younger generation about the importance of culture and to help them connect with their roots.

Starting off as a gospel choir a decade ago, Lidi Kro-U today conducts hands-on training in bamboo basket weaving, headgear making, winnowing of rice, weaving of traditional shawls and other activities to pass on the knowledge to the younger generation.

The society also conducts workshops, training and documentation on folk music, folk songs, drama and other cultural resources.

In November 2022, Lidi Kro-U featured in the 95th episode of Mann Ki Baat, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the organisation for its work towards the promotion of the rich Naga culture and heritage.

Today, there has been a positive shift in schools and colleges of Nagaland as they start to recognise the importance of preserving their cultural heritage.

They now invite cultural experts and leaders as guests of honour to teach and train students on various aspects of Nagaland’s culture.

On the 100th episode of Mann ki Baat, Lidi Kro-U has a humble message to the PM ‘We thank PM Modi for giving us this opportunity, and may his government continue to support, promote and protect the rich cultural heritage of Nagaland and all tribal communities.

“By deeper understanding of cultural heritage, communities and societies are brought closer together. India is unique because every Indian finds their roots in its cultural heritage,” the message said.

In his Mann ki Baat episode, Modi deeply appreciated the work of Lidi Kro-U and helped them get wider recognition.