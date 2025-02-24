Nagaland watershed campaign ends in Zunheboto village

Dimapur: The 20-day watershed campaign, covering four districts of Nagaland, concluded on Monday at Asukiqa village in Zunheboto district.

The campaign also incorporated the villages of Ghokimi, Kitami, Tsaphimi, and Puneboqa in the district.

Initiated under the Union Ministry of Land Resources, the campaign was organized by the Nagaland Land Resources Department to raise awareness about watershed development activities under the Watershed Development Component of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (WDC-PMKSY 2.0).

Speaking at the culmination event, programme chairperson Roselyn Chishi highlighted that the campaign aimed to engage communities through activities such as bhoomi poojan, project inaugurations, watershed mahotsav, shramdan, watershed ki panchayat, and recognition of watershed warriors.

The initiative focused on encouraging local participation, particularly from the youth, in implementing watershed projects.

Chishi emphasized that the campaign promoted a community-driven approach (Jan Bhagidari), essential for the successful implementation of watershed projects. It also helped strengthen field-level execution efforts.

During the event, Additional Director of Land Resources, Hekato N, handed over a solar dryer to the self-help group Alowoni of Kitami village under the livelihood, micro-enterprises, and business development program.

The event featured cultural performances, including a folk song by coffee growers from Puneboqa village, a traditional dance by Ghokimi village’s cultural troupe, and a street play by Alowoni SHG from Kitami village. Watershed Margdarshak Inaqhe Swu shared experiences, while various competitions were also organized.

Additionally, shramdan activities were conducted, including bush management at coffee plantations and the digging of compost pits at coffee farms by the Watershed Committee of Ghokimi village.

The campaign successfully mobilized local communities to participate in sustainable watershed development initiatives.