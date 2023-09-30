Dimapur: Nagaland Police rescued a gaon burha (village headman) of the New Market area while being taken in a car after his abduction from near Hotel Theja Fort, Burma Camp, Dimapur.

Two persons were arrested in this connection, Dimapur DCP (crime) and PRO said in a release on Saturday.

The release said the victim, Abdul Kayum Talukdar, was rescued by a Sovima police station duty party while conducting motor vehicle checking at the Singrijan/Selouphe junction at around 8:50 pm on Friday.

Also Read: Assam: Another lot mandal arrested for bribery in Lakhimpur, Rs 2.49 lakh recovered

He was found inside a Maruti Alto car (silver colour) without a number plate after the police team intercepted it at the junction.

The vehicle was coming from Dimapur side.

Also Read: Manipur: Widows mourn and pay tributes to their martyred husbands in Imphal

Police said during the checking of the vehicle, four occupants were found inside it.

During the initial inquiry, three of the occupants revealed themselves to be from the NSCN (IM) while the fourth occupant was the village chief of the New Market area, the release said.

It added that during further checking of the vehicle, one person escaped under the cover of darkness who was later identified by his accomplices as “self-styled” Capt Ahor Tangkhul.

Talukdar told police that he was kidnapped from near Hotel Theja Fort, and was being transported in the car.

After his rescue, the victim was handed over to the family members in the presence of the New Market Business Owners Association.

Two persons “self-styled” Capt Masalepzuk, 40, of Kantsung village under Tuli police station in Mokokchung district and present resident of Burma Camp, Rongmai Colony, Dimapur and “self-styled” Lt Isacar Swu, 39, of Khughuto village under Pukhuboto police station in Zunheboto district and present resident of 4th Mile near Agri Expo, Chumoukedima, were arrested, the release said.

A case was registered at East Police Station, Dimapur, in this connection.