Dimapur: Nagaland’s Dimapur Commissioner of Police Kevithuto Sophie on Friday reminded individuals and organizations, including the media, civil society, and institutions, of their legal and ethical duty to uphold the privacy of children in conflict with the law.

In a release, Sophie said Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, strictly prohibits the disclosure of the name, photograph, school, family, address, or any other detail that may reveal the identity of a child involved in criminal or protective legal matters.

He stated that legal consequences entail punishment of imprisonment for up to six months, a fine of up to Rs 2 lakh, or both.

“Such violations not only attract legal consequences but also cause deep psychological and social harm to the child and their family,” the release said.

The Police Commissioner urged media houses, content creators, and citizens to refrain from sharing, reposting, or publishing such details in any form.

“Together, let us strive to protect the rights and dignity of every child,” Sophie said.

The Police Commissioner issued the reminder following a letter from the Juvenile Justice Board, Dimapur, dated June 18.

The letter stated that the apprehension of a child in conflict with the law, along with the child’s name, had been published in local newspapers, which is a clear violation of Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act, prohibiting the disclosure of a child’s identity.

The Juvenile Justice Board sought the Police Commissioner’s prompt attention and intervention in the matter, considering the legal safeguards provided to children under the juvenile justice framework.