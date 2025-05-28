Dimapur: Dimapur deputy commissioner Tinojongshi Chang on Wednesday issued a notification revising the fee structure and guidelines for the issuance of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) within Nagaland’s Dimapur district.

The notification stated that the home department’s political branch’s September 20, 2024, notification would implement the revised provisions with immediate effect.

It stated that the new fee structure has categorised the ILP applicants into various groups, including domestic and foreign tourists, traders, labourers, students, teachers, priests, consultants, and business partners.

“The fees and validity vary from category to category, with fresh ILP charges ranging from Rs 200 for domestic tourists to Rs 5000 for business partners. Renewal fees are applicable for select categories, with the highest renewal charge being Rs 3000 for business partners for a three-year term,” the DC said.

He said the key documents required for ILP include Aadhaar, educational certificates, business registration proofs, and in some cases, a local guarantor. However, students and foreign tourists are exempt from needing a guarantor.

The DC said the ILP applications from residents of Assam’s Karimganj, Hailakandi, Dima Hasao, and Karbi Anglong districts must be accompanied by NRC documents.

Chang added that the ILP application process fully transitioned online, effective December 31, 2024. Authorities no longer accept offline applications, as the system transitioned to an online platform, effective January 1, 2025.

The notification also categorised ILP exemption based on settlers’ dates of residence in Dimapur.

“Individuals or families settled before December 1, 1963, are exempt and can obtain a smart card, while settlers between December 2, 1963, and November 21, 1979, are also exempt upon issuance of a permanent residential certificate (PRC)”, it asserted.

It noted that the government requires those settling on or after November 22, 1979, to obtain an ILP as per its guidelines.

The notification added that any person wishing to apply for an ILP may do so through the official website: https://ilp.nagaland.gov.in, or via the website of the Commissioner, Nagaland: https://commissioner.nagaland.gov.in/online-ilp.