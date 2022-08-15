KOHIMA: At least two personnel of the Assam Rifles have sustained injuries in a gunbattle with suspected rebels of the Yung Aung faction of the NSCN-K.

The gunfight between the Assam Rifles troopers and the NSCN-KYA militants took place early on Monday morning in Mon district of Nagaland.

The development has been confirmed by the Assam Rifles.

The two injured Assam Rifles troopers have been evacuated to the Jorhat Air Force hospital in Assam for treatment.

Also read: Independence Day 2022 | Naga political issue: Nagaland CM urges negotiating parties to ‘rise above differences’ for early solution

Meanwhile, the Assam Rifles has informed that “casualty of militants is also suspected”.

Search operation to trace the militants is underway, the Assam Rifles informed.

“At around 0235 hours on 15 Aug 22, the alert scouts noticed suspicious movement of UG on a jungle track coming from Zankham to Nyasa. On being challenged by own troops, the UGs opened fire which was appropriately retaliated causing severe casualties to the UG group. Two Assam Rifles’ soldiers also sustained injuries; they have been evacuated to Jorhat Air Force Hospital for further treatment. They were evacuated with the help of local villagers, who have provided all the support to the security forces,” an official defence statement read.

(This is a breaking story. Further details awaited)