DIMAPUR: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said the state government is making elaborate and exhaustive arrangements in Kohima to showcase the potential of the state for inviting investments during the B20 conference to be held on April 5.

“Taking advantage of the presence of a large contingent of international delegates, the government of Nagaland is making elaborate arrangements not only to showcase investment and partnership opportunities in the state but also to provide a unique experience for the visiting delegates with an exposure to Nagaland’s culture, local cuisine, art, festivities and scenic beauty,” Rio said while addressing a press conference at Chumoukedima on Monday.

He said the B20 delegation which includes 64 delegates from 29 countries will be taken to the landmarks of the state, including Kisama Heritage Village, to elicit the feeling of a mini Hornbill Festival and Kohima War Cemetery.

Rio informed that B20 conference will be also attended union minister of state for external affairs Rajkumar Ratan Singh, six ambassadors, one deputy head of missions and two consul generals.

Nagaland is hosting the fourth and final B20 sessions being organized in the North-east.

The B20 conference is the official G20 dialogue forum for the global business community.

The G20 summit will be held in Kohima from April 4 to April 6.

Rio said Focused Trade and Business delegation from Bhutan, Bangladesh, Iceland, Japan and UAE will participate at the B20 programme in Kohima.

As part of the programme, he said, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), along with the state government, will facilitate Business to Business (B2B) and Business to Government (B2G) meetings.

He said the visiting overseas delegates will get the opportunity to interact with the local industry during the B2B conference and with the government in the B2G sessions for exploring potential investment opportunities, collaboration and tie-ups.

Rio said the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland, an investment promotion agency of the state, along with government departments, is preparing curated list of investible projects on varied themes and sectors to be pitched for attracting potential investors to invest in the state.

“The meet will showcase the initiatives of the government in projecting the state as an investment-friendly destination for investors to invest and carry out business more professionally,” Rio added.